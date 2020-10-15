The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites about the possible first wet snow this coming weekend. It is reported by TASS…

According to the forecaster, on Thursday and Friday, October 15 and 16, the capital will be light and intermittent rain. However, already on weekends, night temperatures will be negative, wet snow may fall.

At the same time, Vilfand noted that Muscovites should not count on the formation of a temporary cover, since the soil is still quite warm.

Night frosts in the capital will begin on Saturday night, October 17. In the afternoon on this day, the Hydrometeorological Center predicts a temperature of 5-7 degrees Celsius, on Sunday, October 18, -1-6 degrees.

Earlier it was reported that summer will return to Moscow – on Thursday, September 17, sunny weather is expected and plus 20-22 degrees Celsius. For a day, a warm Atlantic cyclone will come to the capital region, which will dramatically change the weather.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!