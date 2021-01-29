Muscovites were warned about frost on the weekend. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, reports RIA News…

According to him, the temperature in the capital will be -2-3 degrees, however, due to snow and high humidity, it will be felt as -10 degrees. The forecaster also added that the pressure will be low on weekends, and wind gusts will reach 17 meters per second.

On January 28, Vilfand said that dangerous weather will come to some Russian regions in the next two or three days, the wind can reach 32-38 meters per second. According to him, on January 28-30, snowfall and wet snow deposition are expected in Crimea, the temperature will drop by eight to ten degrees.