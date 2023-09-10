The capital warns Muscovites and city guests about fog with reduced visibility up to 500 meters, citing data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Deptrans. The warning is in effect until 10 a.m.

“We ask drivers to be careful while driving, maintain distance and speed limits, and avoid sudden maneuvers,” the department urges.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that the climatic summer would last in Moscow until mid-September.