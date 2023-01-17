Moscow authorities warned about black ice until the morning of January 17

Black ice is expected in Moscow until the morning of January 17, warned residents of the Russian capital. Telegram.

“According to weather forecasts, in the coming hours and until the morning of January 17, sleet is possible in the capital,” the report says. It is noted that city services continuously monitor the state of the road network, and routine maintenance is carried out in accordance with weather conditions.

The authorities of the capital recommended that pedestrians be more careful on the street, and motorists should strictly observe the speed limit and distance.

Earlier, the chairman of the Union of Housing Organizations of Moscow, Konstantin Krokhin, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that during periods of snow and ice it is better not to be on the street, to avoid roadways and even sidewalks. He also called balconies and roof cuts places of dangerous ice formation.

Prior to this, traumatologist-orthopedist Yuri Koromyslov gave advice on how to avoid injury when falling on ice. According to him, to minimize the risks, you need to walk straight with your hands free, with your knees slightly bent. Shoes with non-slip soles will also help you avoid dangerous situations.