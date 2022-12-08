Forecaster Tishkovets warned Muscovites about abnormal snowfalls

In Moscow on December 12, anomalous precipitation up to 25 millimeters is predicted, an absolute record for December can be set. This was announced on Thursday, December 8, by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets, whose words are reported by RIA News.

“The snowfalls that the North Atlantic cyclone Zora brought to the west of Russia on Thursday are just a light warm-up before the upcoming rampage of the real elements,” the forecaster said.

On Friday and Saturday night, the specialist continued, in the Moscow region the air temperature will range from minus 6 to minus 1 degrees, light snow is expected. However, on the first day of the weekend, snowfalls will intensify, precipitation will be from eight to 13 millimeters, and the height of the snow cover will grow to 10 centimeters.

Wet snow is expected on Sunday and even up to 10-15 millimeters of precipitation. The air temperature will be from minus 2 to plus 3 degrees. On Monday, the onslaught of the cyclone will intensify, precipitation at night can briefly turn into freezing rain.

“The total amount of precipitation can reach 20-25 millimeters per day, which for December 12 will be a record figure in the entire history of the VDNH metropolitan weather station, exceeding the previous maximum twice, when 12.6 millimeters were recorded in the capital in 1960,” explained Tishkovets.

According to him, a daily record for December in the entire history of regular meteorological observations, which is 23 millimeters and has been held since 1981, can also be set.

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets said that on December 4, pressure in Moscow broke a record almost 70 years ago. According to him, the barometer readings peaked at 772.2 millimeters of mercury, which is 25 units above the norm.