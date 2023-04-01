Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, urged Muscovites not to wait for “stormy” heat in early April. In conversation with RIA News he said that in the first days of the month the thermometer would reach 9 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologist said that in the first two weeks, up to plus 3-8 degrees of heat is expected in the capital at night, up to plus 7-9 in the daytime. Vilfand noted that such a temperature will be 2 degrees above the norm, while there will be light rains.

“Stormy heat is not worth waiting for,” the specialist said, noting that 9 degrees can already be considered comfortable weather.

