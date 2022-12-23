Vilfand: New Year’s Eve in Moscow is expected to be warm and without snowfall

Muscovites on New Year’s Eve can expect quite warm weather. About it TASS said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

According to him, with a probability of 75-80 percent, the air temperature will be in the range from 0 to -5 degrees, light precipitation is expected. However, he clarified, this forecast is not yet final, since there are still many days before the new year.

Earlier, Vilfand told Lente.ru that the weather in Moscow and the Moscow region would begin to change as early as Sunday, December 25, and the temperature course would be anomalous. You can also expect the cessation of black ice, which began on December 21, if more than five centimeters of precipitation falls.