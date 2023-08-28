Rakov: more than 1,700 employees of public service centers work in Moscow medical institutions

More than 1.7 thousand specialists from My Documents offices work in Moscow polyclinics. The “My administrator” direction has existed for three years, and this year employees of public service centers have taken up the positions of administrators of two new flagship hospital centers. With their help, Muscovites can receive such non-obvious services as calling a taxi or helping with a child. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

We strive to erase the negative experience of the past and build a trusting relationship between citizens and the medical system. To do this, we, among other things, involve public service centers, since the employees of the My Documents offices have become a model of customer service in the city. In August 2020, we launched the My Administrator project Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow

According to the deputy mayor, specialists from public service centers make “patients’ stay more comfortable and relieve doctors of non-medical issues.” She noted that polyclinic administrators meet patients at the entrance, consult and help with finding rooms and making an appointment.

Since 2022, administrators have been accompanying patients not only at the entrance, but also on the floors. They can even be asked to “play with the child while the mother is at the reception.” The principle of operation of administrators is that people come first. They individually approach the solution of any problem and devote time to each patient.

Administrators work in all adult and children’s polyclinics that have opened after a major overhaul, as well as in ten outpatient cancer care centers and the flagship centers of the V.V. Veresaev and N.V. Sklifosovsky, where their responsibilities include registering patients, routing ambulance teams, advising on non-medical issues, organizing meetings with doctors and helping to solve non-standard problems. Flagship centers already have 65 such employees.

Before starting work, administrators undergo training at the Academy of Sincere Service educational center. It is aimed at studying the functionality and specifics of work in medical institutions, as well as developing patient-oriented skills. Future administrators of the flagship centers are additionally trained in the emergency departments of city hospitals. And the employees of public service centers who have already become administrators in the capital’s polyclinics are developing their professionalism every day, exchanging experience with each other and analyzing options for solving the tasks they face.