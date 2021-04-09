The Auto.ru service conducted a survey among Moscow residents and found out where they prefer to leave their cars, whether they have difficulties with parking and whether they are trying to avoid paying.

Thus, 75% of the capital’s residents prefer to leave their car in a free parking lot. At the same time, 54% of respondents said that such a decision may be due to the fact that prices for Moscow, in their opinion, are greatly overstated. And 12% of the respondents are convinced that parking should be free at all.

The poll showed that 44% of car owners use paid parking lots. Only 5% of respondents try to avoid payment whenever possible.

31% of respondents noted that they can always find free parking near work and leave their car there.

Almost 70% of motorists said they never received a parking ticket.

Every fifth survey participant noted that they spend no more than 1,000 rubles a month on parking. About 12% of car owners pay from 1,000 to 3,000 rubles for the same period, and 2% of Muscovites are forced to pay from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles a month.

On March 2, it was reported that in Russia in January 2021, the weighted average price of a new passenger car was 1 million 803 thousand rubles. This is 13.3% more than in the same month last year.