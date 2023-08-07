The air temperature in Moscow on the night of August 7 was 20.6 degrees

The night of August 7 turned out to be tropical in Moscow, he said in his Telegram-channel leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Mikhail Leus.

Tropical nights are called when the thermometers do not fall below plus 20 degrees Celsius. On the night of August 7, the minimum temperature at the VDNKh weather station was plus 20.6 degrees.

Leus noted that the night of August 8 will also turn out to be tropical – the thermometers will show plus 20-22 degrees. Muscovites experienced the first tropical night in the summer of 2023 on July 7, when the temperature was 21.8 degrees.

Due to hot weather in Moscow and the region announced “orange” level of weather danger. It is noted that on the afternoon of August 7, the temperature can reach plus 35-36 degrees. In addition, there is a fire warning in the capital and the Moscow region.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned that after the hot days they were waiting for “weather shock”. According to Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Fobos weather center, on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 8 and 9, rains and thunderstorms are expected in places in the capital, and temperatures will drop to 27, 25, 26 and 24 degrees Celsius.