Residents of the Nekrasovka district in Moscow staged a “people’s gathering” against the shawarma and got on the video published by the Lyubertsy Life group on the social network “In contact with”.

According to available information, the incident took place on Pokrovskaya Street. Dozens of residents gathered at the entrance to the shawarma shop located on the ground floor of their house and demanded to “evict” the establishment.

According to previous complaints from Muscovites, the employees of the eatery litter, pour sour ketchup and slop directly onto the lawn, violate fire safety – because of the tandoor oven, smoke occurred in the cafe more than once. In addition, drunk and aggressive migrants often gather near the institution.