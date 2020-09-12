Muscovites within the Novogireevo space once more observed an elk operating alongside the street with a frightened look. The video from the eyewitness’s telephone was printed on Saturday, September 12, in Telegram-channel “What’s in Moscow?”

The footage exhibits a moose operating alongside the correct shoulder parallel to the roadway.

On September 10, a moose was noticed within the Moscow area of Perovo. The animal ran out of the Izmailovsky Park, handed individuals and ended up on the roadway. Native law enforcement officials tried to catch him and have been additionally filmed by eyewitnesses of the incident.

On September 3, the capital’s rescuers additionally discovered an elk that would not get out of the Moskva River. “The animal stood as much as the final with an imperturbable muzzle,” the video says.

