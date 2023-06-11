Muscovites spoke about modern television in the comments to the entry in the group “Top NEAD of Moscow” in “In contact with”. Many citizens criticized him, noting that they had not watched TV for a long time.

“There is a TV, but there is no television for a long time. Monitor function and different subscriptions”, “I don’t watch TV”, “TV loses to the Internet, where you can control viewing. There is no such freedom on TV, which is additionally killed by advertising”, “There is a TV, but we turned it into a computer,” users commented.

Others indicated that they watch TV from time to time, especially music channels, news and sports.

Earlier, Russian television was criticized by designer Artemy Lebedev. In his opinion, modern TV shows lack quality.