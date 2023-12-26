There are fewer new buildings with fine finishing in Moscow due to high demand

In Moscow, there are fewer newly finished buildings available for purchase from developers. According to experts, this is due to the high demand for such objects. It is reported that residents of the capital have practically rushed to buy one type of housing “News” with reference to data from the Metrium company.

Over the year, the supply of new buildings with finishing decreased from 29 thousand to 26.7 thousand lots. At the same time, out of 8.5 thousand equity participation agreements (EPA) concluded in November, five thousand were for apartments with finishing and pre-finishing. According to analysts, the demand for such objects is 43 percent higher.

According to experts, over the past five years, finishing has become one of the competitive advantages in which developers compete. Managing Director of the Metrium company Ruslan Syrtsov explained that the finished design meets the pragmatic approach of buyers to purchasing housing.

“Clients in all market niches have begun to perceive new housing as not necessarily their last, so they are not ready to invest too much time, effort and money in the design of their dreams,” said the specialist. He added that developers offer smart solutions that clients perceive better than individually designed housing. Apartments with such finishing remain relevant longer and are easier to sell.

Earlier, the NDV Supermarket Real Estate agency revealed areas of Moscow with the minimum cost of furnished apartments. Lyublino took first place in the ranking.