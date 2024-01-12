Demand for premium housing in Moscow has doubled

Over the year, the demand for premium apartments in Moscow has doubled. Experts from the real estate agency Est-a-Tet told Lenta.ru that residents of the capital have practically rushed to buy expensive housing.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, in the primary market of Moscow in the premium class segment, the volume of realized demand reached a record – 85 thousand square meters were sold. The figure was 21.1 percent higher than in the third quarter and 100 percent higher than in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At the end of 2023, the average price per square meter in a premium apartment was 701.7 thousand rubles, which also became a record figure for the segment. The average proposal budget reached 61.5 million rubles. During the quarter, the amount increased by five percent, and over the year – by 11.1 percent.

Earlier, real estate experts revealed the cost of the most expensive housing in Moscow, put up for sale in 2023. Such an object turned out to be the “City Estate in Orlovo-Davydovsky” in the Meshchansky District for 8.8 billion rubles.