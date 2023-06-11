The weather forecast for the Day of Russia in the capital was revealed by the leading specialist of the Phobos Center Mikhail Leus. In his Telegramchannel, he promised Muscovites cool weather on June 12.

According to the meteorologist, sunny and dry weather is expected in the city on the holiday. Frosts are possible in the Moscow Region at night, in the capital – up to plus 6-9 degrees, during the day the air temperature will warm up to 19-21 degrees.

Earlier, the weatherman Tishkovets said that the rains would come to the capital in the middle of the week, and the peak of precipitation would be on Thursday.