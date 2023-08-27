Muscovites spoke about their preferences for breakfast in the Moslenta poll. It turned out that an equal number of residents of the capital (33 percent each) prefer to eat porridge or eggs in the morning.

Another 23 percent of respondents were in favor of sandwiches, eight percent of respondents eat sour-milk products for breakfast, and two percent of Muscovites indulge in sweets in the morning.

Earlier, fitness trainer Slivak urged to refuse some products in the morning.