The walks along the capital’s “Broadway” were remembered by netizens in the comments under the published in Telegram-channel “Old Moscow” photo of the pedestrian boulevard in the area of ​​Troparevo-Nikulino. People resting on benches and a long line at the Ice Cream stall got into the frame.

“Pedestrian boulevard near the department store “Polish Fashion”, 1980s,” wrote the author of the post. “This is 26 Baku Commissars Street!”, “Locals still call this boulevard Broadway,” netizens learned the location.

Many remembered walking in these places in Soviet times. “How much is overbought in this ice cream tent! Sometimes even Lithuanian was imported, unusual”, “And donuts were sold nearby, very tasty!” they wrote.

Earlier, journalist and writer Alexander Tsyganov shared his memories of courtyard life in the center of the capital. Near his house on Pokrovka was a typical old Moscow courtyard with linen hanging and men playing dominoes.