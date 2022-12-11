The assortment of one of the collective farm markets during the Soviet era was remembered by the residents of the capital. They were prompted for discussion by a photo of the Zatsepsky market in the Old Moscow group during “In contact with”.

In the comments, the Russians listed popular items from that outlet: food, clothing, school supplies, and flowers. “I remember live crayfish at the entrance”, “We bought sandals there for my grandfather”, “And also ice cream with a cream rose in a paper cup,” users said.

Followers tried to remember in what years the Zatsepsky market was closed. “Seems to have worked until the late or mid-1970s,” the comments suggested. Someone noted that Muscovites have been trading in this place since the 18th century, and today this territory is occupied by the overgrown Paveletsky railway station.

Earlier, Muscovites criticized the once most popular metropolitan market. The reason for the discussion was a photograph of a wasteland on which the shopping arcades were located.