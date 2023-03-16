In the coming weekend, March 18 and 19, Moscow residents expect zero air temperature. This is evidenced by the data of meteorological observations of the Yandex Weather service obtained using Meteum’s own technology.

“On the morning of March 18, Muscovites expect light snow. The air temperature will rise to 0 degrees, and the wind speed will be 2.5 m/s. On Sunday, March 19, cloudy weather is expected in Moscow, and the average daily temperature will reach 0 degrees,” said Alexander Ganshin, head of the service.

