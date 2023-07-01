The scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned Muscovites about the warming in an interview with RIA News.

“On Sunday night, the air circulation changes, it will come from the southwest, so the night temperatures are very high: 14-16 degrees in the sleeping areas of Moscow, and 17-19 degrees in the city center. Just tropically warm nights,” Vilfand said.

According to the forecaster, the daily temperature from Tuesday, July 4, will rise to 24-28 degrees. The heat will remain until the end of the working week.

Earlier, Muscovites were informed about the return of summer to the capital. Daytime air temperature on the first day of July was 23-25 ​​degrees Celsius.