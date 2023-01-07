Warming is expected in Moscow next week. According to weather forecasts, by Friday, January 12, the temperature will rise to -2 degrees. This was reported on January 7 by the weather center “Phobos” on the website Weather news.

According to the leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Mikhail Leus, the night of January 8 on the territory of the Russian Plain will be almost as frosty as the last one.

“However, the trend towards “warming” has already been outlined. Already in the afternoon on Sunday it will become a couple of degrees warmer than on Saturday, the temperature will be -15 … -20 degrees, ”the message says.

It is expected that already on Monday night, thermometers will show -20 … -25 degrees, in some places up to -30 degrees, during the day it is expected to be -14 … -19 degrees, which is still significant, 12-13 degrees below the climatic norm, Leus added.

The specialist assured that on January 10 the temperature will continue to rise. On January 11, the process will activate a warm atmospheric front from the west, which will provoke increased wind and light snow. During the day, the temperature will be up to -7 … -12 degrees. On January 12, it will also be windy and snowy in the capital, -4 … -9 degrees are expected. January 13, the thermometers will show -2 … -7 degrees.

“Meteorological statistics show that after extreme Christmas frosts with temperatures below -25 degrees, following them, Epiphany frosts, are strong only in about 30% of cases. So there is a high probability that on Epiphany in the region it will not be colder than minus 8-13 degrees, ”concluded the forecaster.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the night of January 7 in Moscow became the coldest since the beginning of winter.

On January 6, Anatoly Tsygankov, deputy head of the situational center of Roshydromet, said that the frosts that had hit Moscow sharply would continue for several more days.

On the same day, Alexander Ilyin, a weather forecaster at the Meteo-TV prognostic center, said that the coldest nights are expected in the capital on January 7 and 8. He also noted that warming in the city is expected only by the middle of the month, then the air temperature will not fall below 10 degrees.