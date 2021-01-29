Muscovites were promised to recreate the atmosphere of an old merchant town near Paveletskaya embankment – construction of a multifunctional residential complex (RC) “Residence of Composers” is being completed there. About it reported on the website of the Moscow Stroycomplex.

The chief architect of Moscow, Sergei Kuznetsov, said that the concept of the residential complex was based on the idea of ​​reorganizing the main part of the surviving buildings of the factory of the late 19th century, which belonged to the merchant Shlikhterman, and integrating it into a new residential complex.

It is clarified that the project has preserved the architectural elements of that time, such as gable roofs in a shopping gallery and a kindergarten. They will open in the premises where the owner of the factory himself lived. The architects decided to preserve the materials characteristic of the 19th century, as well as the details of the cornices and window openings from the century before last. Brick, glass and metal are used in the decoration of the facades.

As part of the project, multi-storey buildings are being erected, making up a single composition with a large landscaped courtyard with a fountain. The reconstructed part of the complex will contain offices, a shopping center, cafes, and city services. A kindergarten is also provided for residents. In addition, there will be a walking space on the embankment.

