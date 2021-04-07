Muscovites were promised a “super spring” next weekend. This was stated by the specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets, reports RIA News…

According to him, cloudless weather is expected in the capital on April 10-11, and the thermometer will begin to rise and gradually approach plus 11-16 degrees. Tishkovets noted that the anticyclone, which Moscow should enter on Saturday and Sunday, “will give a lot of sun, no precipitation, a warm south wind.”

In addition, the forecaster predicted the temperature in the capital to plus 15-20 degrees in the week from 12 to 18 April. Thus, he marked the “super spring” in Moscow – ideal weather with powerful warming up.

Earlier, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the chief specialist of the Moscow Met Office, said that warming up to 20 degrees should be short-term in April. A stable background, in her opinion, can only be formed by the summer season. At the same time, she noted that in the coming days, the capital will completely get rid of snow – this will happen a week earlier than usual.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!