Sunny and frosty weather with a temperature background of 4-7 degrees below the climatic norm will continue in Moscow until December 8, said on Sunday, December 4, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets.

According to him, in the first half of the coming week, weather conditions in Central Russia will not change significantly.

“Thanks to the northwestern periphery of the Siberian anticyclone, the region will continue to have predominantly sunny and frosty weather in January with a temperature background 4–7 degrees below the climatic norm for the beginning of winter,” Tishkovets said. “RIA News”.

According to his forecast, on the night of December 5, the temperature will drop to -12…-17 degrees, in the daytime it will not exceed -6…-11 degrees. On December 6, a slight warming awaits the capital. On December 7, -9…-14 degrees is expected in the morning, -4…-9 degrees in the afternoon.

Tishkovets noted that this will end the snowless cold period with abnormally high atmospheric pressure.

“On Thursday, during daylight hours, an atmospheric front will approach from the west, due to which the sky will frown and light snow will fall, the air temperature will rise to -2 … -7 [градусов]”, he added.

On the same day, Tishkovets announced that the daily atmospheric pressure record 68 years ago was broken in Moscow, barometers showed 772.2 mm of mercury.

On Thursday, December 1, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand warned of increased frost next week in the capital and the region. So, from Monday, December 5, frosts will come to the region to -11 degrees – this is truly January weather, the forecaster noted. In this regard, in the Moscow region will increase the temperature in the heating system.