This week in Moscow the air temperature will rise to the level of the summer period. This was announced on May 15 by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Alexander Sinenkov in an interview with TASS.

“In Moscow this week will be a truly summer weather. By Wednesday it will already be 23-24 degrees, on Thursday also and only on Friday-Saturday the atmospheric front will come, and the temperature will be 18-19 degrees,” he said.

According to the weatherman, on Monday, May 15, cloudy weather is expected in the capital, no precipitation is expected, the air will warm up to 19-21 degrees. In the Moscow region, 17-22 degrees of heat is expected.

On the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand promised the Muscovites warm June. According to him, in the middle of the week the air in Moscow will warm up to 24-25 degrees.

The day before, Vilfand reported warming in Central Russia in the second half of next week. So, according to him, by May 18 the temperature will be in the range of 20 to 25 degrees.

On May 13, Phobos weather center reported that this day was the warmest since the beginning of the year. Thus, the air in the capital warmed up to +22.3 degrees.

Prior to this, on May 5, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that summer in the European part of the country is expected to be warm, and July will be the hottest month.