The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that summer rains in Moscow are expected from the second half of Sunday, June 6. His words convey TASS…

As the forecaster explained, the influence of the cyclone from the south will become the reason for the change in weather. “Therefore, cloudiness will appear, there will be intermittent rains in places. Such summer rains, ”he added. According to Vilfand, the rains will be frequent and will continue for several days in a row, but the weather will be warm.

According to the forecast, on June 5 and 6, about 23-25 ​​degrees of heat is expected in the capital, on June 7 the air will warm up to 24-26 degrees, on June 8 and 9 – up to 20-25 degrees.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!