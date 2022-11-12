Record heat on Saturday, November 12, was promised to Muscovites by the specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus. In his TelegramOn the channel, the forecaster said that the air temperature in the capital will reach plus 12 degrees, and in the Moscow region – plus 13.

“Cloudy weather is expected in the region, with clearings in the evening, in some places there will be light rains and the wind will increase. West wind 6-11 meters per second with gusts up to 12-17 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will fall and will be 741 millimeters of mercury, which is below normal,” he wrote.

On Sunday, November 13, according to Leus, gusty winds are expected, in some places short rains and the beginning of a cold snap.

The meteorologist said that the daily record for the maximum air temperature for November 12 was set in 2010. Then the air warmed up to the maximum values ​​- plus 9.3 degrees.

Earlier in the Moscow region, with the onset of cold weather, car owners were urged to check the presence of cats under the hood.