Hydrometeorological Center: it will rain in Moscow every day for a week

Rain is predicted in Moscow throughout the coming week, says on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

Intermittent showers will hit the capital every day, with some thunderstorms on Wednesday. The temperature in the city will rise due to warm air masses formed in the southwest. On Monday, July 24, the daytime temperature will be plus 17-19 degrees, on Tuesday and Wednesday it will rise to plus 23-25 ​​degrees.

On Thursday, the thermometers will be at plus 27-29 degrees, on Friday – 27-32 degrees. On Saturday, the temperature will drop to plus 20-25 degrees, experts promised.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted that on Monday, July 24, the weather in Moscow would be 4-4.5 degrees below normal. This is due to the air masses that have formed in the northern regions. From Wednesday to Friday, the temperature background will be 1.5-2 degrees above the norm due to the fact that the air masses entering the city will be mostly formed in the south.