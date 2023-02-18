Weather Center “Phobos” promised Muscovites “male frosts” on February 23

Residents of Moscow expect “male frosts” on Defender of the Fatherland Day on February 23. About this on Saturday, February 18, reported on the portal “Meteovesti” of the weather center “Phobos”.

Forecasters explained that this coming holiday weekend in the capital region will return to the snow, and the temperature will gradually rise.

“On Defender of the Fatherland Day, frosts are still quite “masculine” – from minus 12-17 degrees at night to minus 5-10 degrees,” the report says.

On February 24, temperatures from minus two to minus seven degrees will come to Moscow, and the next day the situation will be close to a thaw – from zero to minus five degrees.

Earlier, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Fobos weather center, said that spring weather in Central Russia should be expected only at the end of the first decade of April.