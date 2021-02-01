The air temperature in Moscow next week will drop to minus 28 degrees. Such forecasts were given by the leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets, writes RBK…

He promised that Muscovites will begin to feel frost from February 4, and from February 8 the temperature will drop to minus 23-28 degrees. The forecaster stressed that the indicators may become the lowest for the entire winter. “We didn’t even have such cold weather at Epiphany,” added Tishkovets.

It is expected that precipitation will fall up to 110-120 percent of the monthly norm, and the drifts will remain at the level of 30-40 centimeters.

According to forecasts of meteorologists, the cold will recede in the second half of February. In addition, at the end of the month, the temperature may exceed the climatic norm.

Earlier it was reported that Muscovites discovered a rare meteorological phenomenon in Neskuchny Garden – snow rolls. One might think that the frozen natural sculptures were made by children, but there were no traces nearby.

