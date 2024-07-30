Phobos: plus 20-22 degrees expected in the capital during the day

Muscovites can expect cool weather and short-term rain on Tuesday, July 30. According to the forecast shared forecasters from the Phobos weather center.

The weather on Tuesday will continue to be shaped by the North Atlantic cyclone. During the day, its center will be in the Middle Volga. The Moscow region will remain in the rear of the anticyclone, in a zone of vast cloud fields, short-term rains and relatively cold air.

During the day, plus 20-22 degrees is expected in the capital, plus 18-23 degrees in the region. North wind 4-9 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will slightly increase and will be 737 millimeters of mercury, being below the norm.

On Tuesday, July 30, a weak magnetic storm of level G1 began on Earth. According to forecasts, on July 30, the storm may reach a strong level G3. On Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, August 1, magnetic storms may develop to an average level G2.