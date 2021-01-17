The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised the residents of Moscow an abnormal cold for Epiphany. His words convey TASS…

According to forecasters, on the night of January 19, up to 23 degrees of frost is expected in the capital, and up to minus 26 degrees in the Moscow region. He noted that these temperatures can be considered warming compared to what is expected on Monday, January 18.

In the afternoon of January 19, it will get warmer in Moscow to minus 12-14 degrees, and in the region – to minus 17 degrees, added Vilfand. However, he stressed that such a temperature background is still seven degrees below normal.

Earlier, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, promised Muscovites a “cold bottom”. The coldest day in the past four years is predicted on Monday, January 18, he said. After this, the cold will gradually recede.