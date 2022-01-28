Residents of Moscow were promised a thaw next week. About it reported on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

It is expected that severe frosts in the capital region can not be feared. “The temperature will fluctuate within the limits exceeding the climatic norm by about 6-7 degrees, and even briefly reach thaw values,” the report says.

It is also noted that snowfalls will continue in the coming days, the height of snowdrifts will increase. In addition, blizzards and increased wind are possible in Moscow, and icy conditions remain on the roads of the capital.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that the beginning of February would be marked by warming almost throughout the country. The specialist explained that the weather forecast covers the first days of February. The agency usually publishes the average monthly temperature analysis on the last day of the month.