Muscovites were promised a slow arrival of a “sluggish” spring. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand, reports TASS…

He noted that from Monday, March 22, the temperature will nevertheless begin to rise – by the middle of the week in the capital region it will warm up to plus 5-7 degrees.

“Spring is so sluggish, cloudy, but nevertheless it is slowly moving,” said the forecaster. He added that on the coming weekend at night there will be slight frosts down to minus nine degrees, and on Saturday and Sunday afternoon he promised the temperature will not exceed zero degrees.

Earlier it became known that Mosekomonitoring recorded an increase in the amount of dust in the city. It is assumed that it was brought from China, Kazakhstan, Qatar or other countries where sandstorms are now raging.

