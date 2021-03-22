Muscovites were promised the coming of a powerful warming at the end of the week. On Monday, March 22, reports “Russian newspaper” with reference to the weather center “Phobos”.

According to experts, in Moscow in the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday, March 23, the thermometer will not rise above 1-3 degrees. Moreover, starting from Wednesday, March 24, “powerful warming will begin.” Thus, a real meteorological spring will come to the capital region by the weekend.

On Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28, forecasters predicted temperatures up to plus eight degrees, the weather will begin to correspond to the first days of April.

Earlier, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, said that real spring would come to the Russian capital. At the end of this month, she said, the weather will be warm and sunny.

At the same time, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, noted that snow may still fall in the first ten days of April.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!