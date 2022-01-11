Residents of Moscow on Tuesday, January 11, forecasters promised cloudy weather with a little snow and ice, informs Weather Russia.

The air temperature during the day will drop to minus 11 degrees. On the night of Wednesday, January 12, it will get colder to minus 16 degrees. North wind is expected at a speed of 11 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will be 756 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, forecaster Yevgeny Tishkovets said that the entire January volume of snow may fall in the capital over the next week. In total, according to forecasts, 37-42 millimeters of precipitation will fall in Moscow.