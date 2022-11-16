20-centimeter snowdrifts by the end of the week Muscovites promised in his Telegram-channel leading employee of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets.

“Until the end of the week, snowfalls will continue and will only intensify, because of which real winter snowdrifts will grow – by Sunday, the snow gauge will sink to a depth of 15-20 centimeters, and this is the norm at the end of December,” the meteorologist said.

He also added that the metropolitan weather stations have already recorded the height of snow cover in Moscow from five to ten centimeters.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites about the onset of “January frosts” in November.