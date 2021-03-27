The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised that the next four days in Moscow there will be sunny weather without precipitation, which will allow residents to enjoy the smell of spring. It is reported by TASS…

“The sun will appear frequently: Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It will be just a pleasure, because when the sunny weather comes in spring, the rays immediately warm the face, body, soul. It is the sunlight that creates the smell of spring, ”the forecaster stressed.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, on Saturday, March 27, up to 8 degrees Celsius is expected in the capital. The next two days, the thermometers will show 7-9 degrees above zero. On Tuesday, March 30, the air warms up to plus 10.

Earlier, the leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, announced the arrival of a meteorological spring in the capital region. Warming began on Wednesday, March 24. “The initiative will be taken over by the anticyclone, the sky will be clear, and there will be no precipitation. There will be a lot of sun. And by the end of the week, daily temperature fluctuations will increase, ”he noted.