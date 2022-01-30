In the coming days, a new snow cyclone “Nadya” is expected to arrive in Moscow, which will bring with it a large amount of precipitation. About this on Sunday, January 30, RIA News said Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center.

According to him, up to 25 percent of the monthly rainfall will fall in the capital in two days. In addition, the North Atlantic cyclone should be “more capricious than its predecessor”: “Nadya” will bring twice as much snow as “Maria”. Thus, as the forecaster noted, half a meter snowdrifts (50-52 centimeters) will appear in the city, this value should approach record values. The maximum figure was recorded in 1956 – then the height of the snow cover was 56 centimeters.

Already on Sunday evening, January 30, the weather in the central part of the country will deteriorate, and snow clouds will cover the capital region. Tishkovets predicted to Muscovites that visibility would deteriorate to one kilometer, and up to 4 millimeters of snow would also fall. On the night of Tuesday, February 1, snowfalls in Moscow will continue to fall. In the capital, rain gauges are expected to capture up to 6 millimeters of precipitation.

In conclusion, the weatherman added that the thermometer these days should not exceed minus 5 degrees. The “top of winter” will have quite warm, but snowy weather.

Earlier, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center said that Moscow would be affected by the North Atlantic cyclone Maria. A snowstorm will begin in the capital, visibility will deteriorate and three millimeters of precipitation will fall. Later, snowfall will begin again, which will bring with it “Nadya”.