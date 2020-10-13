Muscovites predicted a record warmth for mid-October. About this on Tuesday, October 13, RIA News said the leading employee of the Phobos center Yevgeny Tishkovets.

According to him, on October 14, it is expected that the thermometer will show up to plus 17-19 degrees – this is the highest figure for Moscow on that day. “The record was in 1889, then it was plus 19 degrees,” the forecaster explained.

Tishkovets also added that on October 14, Russians celebrate Pokrov, the day on which, according to many, the first snow should fall.

Earlier, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the chief specialist of the metropolitan “Meteoburo”, said that rains and the first “separate snowflakes” are expected in Moscow next weekend, October 17-18. “At the beginning of next week, not just rainfall in the form of wet snow is possible, but individual snowflakes will already be visible,” she said.

Marina Makarova, chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that this week Muscovites will have an absolute heat record. According to her, daytime temperatures on October 13-14 will be 16-20 degrees.

