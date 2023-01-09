The leading specialist of the Meteonovosti information portal, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, on Monday, January 9, told Izvestia what the weather is expected in Moscow this week.

“The nature of the weather this week will change dramatically. If at the beginning of the week the weather is still frosty, and the daytime temperature today will be about -14 … -15 degrees, which is 6 degrees below the norm, then in the following days there will be a gradual increase in air temperature,” she said.

According to the expert, significant precipitation is not expected, but in some places there will be light snow, which still will not affect the height of the snow cover.

On January 12, the minimum temperature in Moscow will be -7 … -9 degrees, in the region – up to 12 degrees below zero. The daily temperature will be -6…-8 degrees, in the region – -5…-10 degrees.

“By the end of the week, that is, by the weekend, the temperature will rise – at night -3 … -8 degrees, daytime – -1 … -6 degrees, that is, already slightly above the climatic norm. It is possible that on the 15th day the temperature will approach 0 degrees during the day and there will be light precipitation, wet snow is not excluded, ”concluded Pozdnyakova.

Earlier, on January 9, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that mild weather awaits Muscovites on the Old New Year: -2 … -5 degrees are expected on the night of January 14.

On the same day, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Alexander Sinenkov, said that frosts in the Moscow region and Moscow would begin to recede as early as Tuesday, January 10.