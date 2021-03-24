Leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Evgeny Tishkovets on the air NSN made a forecast for the summer of 2021.

“I would call summer“ orange ”. The color of the temperature anomaly, that is, its deviation from normal values, is mainly orange or even peach in color. And this applies to most of the European territory of Russia, ”he warned.

Thus, the average temperature of the season will be about one degree warmer than usual, while in June and July the indicator will be exceeded by two degrees. In addition, the second month of summer is expected to be dry, while the first and last months will meet the norm for precipitation.

Such a summer is an ideal time for recreation, including a beach one, Tishkovets noted. “In general, I like summer. But, it is clear that there will be fluctuations within this temperature cutoff. And we will not get away from the cataclysms of the weather, ”the forecaster concluded.

Earlier, climatologist, senior researcher at the Pushchino Scientific Center for Biological Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Alexei Karnaukhov, warned the residents of the capital about a weather anomaly that would change their lives in the future 10-20 years. So, according to his forecast, in the coming decades it is worth preparing for global warming. In particular, in summer, one should expect an abnormal heat, like in 2010.

