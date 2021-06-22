Muscovites in the coming days predicted a heat up to 40 degrees. It is reported on Tuesday, June 22, “Russian newspaper” with reference to the data of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

It is specified that on Tuesday the thermometer will approach 35, and on Wednesday, June 23, to 36. Thursday, June 24, may be the hottest day, 37-degree heat is expected.

In addition, throughout the week, daytime temperatures will remain above 30 degrees, and there will be practically no precipitation. Intermittent rain is expected by the weekend.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!