Vilfand: temperature in Moscow will rise to 34 degrees

The coming days will be the hottest in the season for the Moscow region. The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted the heat in the capital, reports TASS.

On Friday, July 4, the temperature in Moscow will rise to 28-30 degrees Celsius, and on Saturday – up to 30-32 degrees. The hot weather will peak on Sunday and Monday. “These days it is expected to reach plus 29-34 degrees. Of course, this is dangerous weather for Muscovites,” Vilfand said.

The meteorologist added that after Monday the temperature in the capital will drop significantly. According to him, due to a sharp change in temperature, such weather may seem like a “real collapse of the cold” to residents, but in fact the situation will return to the climatic norm.

Earlier, Vilfand assessed the prospect of the Doksuri super typhoon coming to Russia, which caused heavy downpours in China. The expert believes that a natural disaster that hit another country does not threaten Russian regions. He noted that the cyclone could reach Russia only if it originated in the ocean.