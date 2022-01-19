Muscovites from two district communities on Facebook praised local janitors for their excellent work and snow-free city streets.

“Zhilishchnik Sokol is the best, every winter! Many thanks!” – the participant wrote with delight Facebook group “Airport / Sokol Da Neighborhood”. Other residents of the area also joined in the thanksgiving. “Kuusinena also looks great every day!”, “I will also support the praise, it’s clean in the yards on Novopeschanaya! Even the sled does not go, because the asphalt is clean from snow”, “Yeah, plus! We have an awesome Zhilischnik,” the Muscovites wrote enthusiastically.

Members Facebook Yasenevo communities also praised public utilities workers for clean streets in their area. One of the women said that a tractor arrived at Novoyasenevskaya Street and four more janitors cleaned the area perfectly, and the parking lot was cleared to asphalt.

The quality of cleaning was also noted on Nightingale Street. “The janitor dismantled the ice on the road, collected it in heaps, late in the evening a baby tractor arrived and cleaned everything. There is more snow in the yards in the city center than in ours,” the residents of the area summed up.

