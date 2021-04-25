Muscovites over 60 who will be vaccinated against coronavirus will receive 1,000-ruble gift cards as part of the Million Prizes program. This was announced on Sunday, April 25, by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in his blog…

The mayor recalled that a few days ago he turned to the Moscow business community with a proposal to organize a targeted collection of donations for the implementation of a program that could stimulate the elderly residents of the capital to get vaccinated against coronavirus. By now, the required amount has already been collected, which makes it possible to launch the action, Sobyanin noted.

“Starting from Tuesday, April 27, 2021, residents of the city over 60 years old who have a Moscow compulsory medical insurance policy and who have received the first vaccination against coronavirus can receive a gift card with a face value of 1000 points (rubles), or a promotional code for the same amount,” the mayor said.

It is planned to issue cards in polyclinics and other vaccination points. To receive a promo code, citizens will need to register on the website ag-vmeste.ru. At the same time, those elderly Muscovites who received their first vaccination before April 27 or have already completed the full course of vaccination will also be able to receive incentives by registering on the website.

As Sobyanin explained, it will be possible to spend points to pay for goods and services in pharmacies, cafes and shops that have become partners of the campaign.

Earlier in April, it was reported that the number of Muscovites vaccinated with the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine exceeded one million. As noted by Sobyanin, among those vaccinated, almost 45 percent are Muscovites over 60 years old.