A resident of Moscow turned to her neighbors in Facebook-the group “Obruchevsky District”, having written that her child on the way from the ATM to the store lost five thousand rubles, which were presented to him by his relatives for his birthday.

The woman outlined the route she and her son took and asked whoever finds the lost bill to return the money to the upset child. In the comments, there was no person who found the lost funds, but the caring neighbors decided to organize a New Year’s miracle for the child. One of the users asked the Muscovite for a bank card number, after which the neighbors began to send money to her account.

“I could not even have thought that my appeal in my area would be so close to your heart! I am moved, no words. You get used to living with the thought that there are no sympathetic people left around, but when you face a problem, completely unfamiliar, but such sympathetic people suddenly come to your aid. Isn’t this real happiness? Thank you, more has come than was lost. No more needed, ”the author of the topic thanked the local residents.

