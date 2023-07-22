Interview of TV presenter Dmitry Dibrov to Antenna-Telesem magazine was discussed by subscribers Telegram-channel “Maryino/YuVAO M125”. Many were offended by him for his opinion about the inhabitants of the capital’s outskirts.

“He says that a conditional child from the outskirts will never end up on Rublyovka, because his parents did not study at the institute, but preferred to drink with friends. But he and his children will soon go to France, show them the casino. What are your excuses, people of Maryinsk?” – the author of the post addressed the subscribers of the channel.

In the comments, the users remembered that Dibrov himself was not even born in Moscow, but in the distant southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where his mother lived in a hostel.

“senile dementia is progressing”, “Dude, whose mother lived in a hostel. Well, well …”, “I understand correctly that he was able to get from Biryulyovo to some luxurious courtyard and Monte Carlo, but the rest can’t? I want to remind you, dear DD, that apartments in your despised Maryino cost 15 million or more, not everyone can afford them, ”they wrote in the comments.

