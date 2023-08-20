On the absence of the smell of real bread, as in the days of the USSR, in the comments to the publication in Telegram-channel “Old Moscow” complained the capital’s residents. In their opinion, pastries and bread have deteriorated significantly in composition and quality today.

“I even smelled that bread! Break off the crust with milk or sour cream”, “Yes. Previously, the bakery smelled of bread, but now there is no aroma at all”, “And now the bread is being unloaded from the car, but there is no smell”, “What a delicious bread it was! And it didn’t stink of yeast, as it is now, and it didn’t get moldy on the second day, ”the users commented.

According to the townspeople, the aroma of baking is significantly drowned out by packaging – bags and cling film. However, even if the bread is put on the shelves without it, it still does not smell as delicious as several decades ago, users explained.

Earlier, nutritionist Ginzburg said about the dangers of bread.